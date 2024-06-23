DockHounds Treat Cougars to a Cruel Summer

Lake Country DockHounds catcher Deivy Grullon slides into second against the Kane County Cougars

Geneva, Illinois - The Lake Country DockHounds treated the Kane County Cougars to a cruel summer Saturday night with a 6-5 victory over the Kane County Cougars, evening the weekend series.

John Swanda pitched his longest outing with the DockHounds, completing six innings for the first time this season. He didn't have his best stuff, striking out five and walking three, but with a short bullpen, he helped setup the team for a win.

"I constantly had to make adjustments with what I had," Swanda said. "My sweeper and curveball were my most effective pitches, and was happy to help the team win a necessary one."

Lake Country is victorious in Swanda's last five starts. The bullpen entered with a run lead and protected it, getting two innings from Alan Carter before Alexis Rivero entered in the 9th to gather his fifth save on the year.

"I had been down for nearly a week, but remained prepared when I was needed," Carter said. "It felt phenomenal to contribute to a big win in front of a huge crowd. Good teams win those games."

It was a team performance offensively early in the game for the DockHounds.

Ryan Hernandez homered for the second straight night, Blake Tiberi notched three knocks, and and the bottom five in the order all reached multiple times.

Most notably, Josh Altmann found his way on base for a 30th consecutive game when he singled in the top of the first, driving in Justin Connell for the teams second run of the inning. He later doubled in the fifth inning and scored what would become the game winning run.

Brett Conine will make his second start of the week in the rubber match of the series tomorrow at 1:00 CT. Catch all the action on AABaseball.TV.

