Milkmen Survive Railroaders' Late Rally Attempt in Game 6
June 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Cleburne, TX - Four runs in the bottom of the ninth put the Railroaders within one run but fell short in the series finale as the Milwaukee Milkmen hung on for an 8-7 win over Cleburne on Sunday night at La Moderna Field.
1B Thomas Dillard hit a three-run shot off Milwaukee closer RHP Victor Capellan in that inning before Capellan was pulled for rookie LHP Ben Gerl. In just his third professional game, Gerl retired RF Brian O'Grady on a fly ball to right field to end the game.
With the game six win, the Milkmen and the Railroaders split the series 3-3 and find themselves back where they started six days ago which is tied for second in the East Division behind Kane County. Milwaukee holds the slight advantage in second by a single percentage point.
Dillard had himself a series with six runs scored, 12 RBI, and three home runs, one being a grand slam. He also added on six more walks to his season total which now puts him at 47, well on pace to break the American Association record.
Cleburne will hit the road to North Dakota for a short 3-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starting Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m.
The Railroaders will return to La Moderna Field on July 2nd to begin an eventful home series with the Lake Country DockHounds.
