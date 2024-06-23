Birds Blast Four Homeruns, Not Enough to Complete Series Sweep

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux Falls Canaries belted four homeruns on Sunday but were dealt a 7-6 loss by Sioux City at Lewis and Clark Park.

The Birds left the bases loaded in the top of the first while the Explorers struck for three runs in the home half. Trevor Achenbach crushed a two-run homerun in the third inning to bring Sioux Falls within a run but Sioux City answered with a solo shot in the fourth.

The Canaries took the lead with three runs in the fifth inning. Achenbach cranked a solo homerun before Scott Combs ripped a two-run go-ahead roundtripper. The Explorers, though, responded by scoring twice in the home half.

Sioux City added to their lead in the sixth inning with an RBI triple but Josh Rehwaldt brought the Birds within a run in the eighth with a solo homerun. The Canaries put two runners on base with two outs in the top of the ninth but couldn't push the tying run across home plate.

Derek Maiben finished with three hits while Achenbach and Wyatt Ulrich each had two. The Canaries are now 22-15 and will open a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Lincoln.

