Dillard Grand Slam Highlights Cleburne Eagles' Throwback Night

June 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne, TX - A 1B Thomas Dillard grand slam capped off a five run fifth inning for the Eagles leading to their 9-4 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen on Saturday night at La Moderna Field.

In honor of the 20th century Cleburne Eagles teams who were part of the Texas Negro Leagues and Juneteenth earlier this week, the Railroaders wore throwback jerseys that were auctioned off after the game. All proceeds from the auction were donated to the East Cleburne Community Center.

Cleburne led 7-1 after that fifth inning and added more insurance in the sixth with a LF Gus Sosa 2-run blast. Dillard and Sosa combined to go 4-for-7 with eight RBI.

After some recent struggles, starting RHP Kyle Johnston struck out a season-high seven batters and allowed only one run through five innings as he picked up his second win this year.

With Kane County dropping a close one to Lake Country, the Eagles now find themselves a game and a half back on the Cougars in the East Division.

Cleburne has the opportunity to get the series win on Milwaukee in the finale Sunday night as LHP Antonio Velez will take the mound for first pitch at 6:06 p.m.

