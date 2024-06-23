Goldeyes Defeat RedHawks to Avoid Sweep

June 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (20-20) snapped a five-game skid Sunday afternoon with a 5-2 victory over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when centre fielder Miles Simington came home on a ground out to second base by left fielder Roby Enríquez.

Landen Bourassa - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

Fargo-Moorhead (24-15) moved in front the following frame on a two-run home run to left field off the bat of third baseman C.J. Valdez.

Winnipeg designated hitter Jake McMurray tied the contest in the bottom of the third with a solo shot to left field - his first of the season.

The Goldeyes went ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning on Enriquez's sacrifice fly to right field that scored right fielder Max Murphy.

Winnipeg added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh when pinch runner Keshawn Lynch was forced home on a bases-loaded walk issued to McMurray. That was followed by first baseman Rob Emery's sacrifice fly to centre field that drove in shortstop Andy Armstrong.

Landen Bourassa (W, 3-3) allowed two runs on six hits over six innings for the Goldeyes. He struck out seven batters. Fellow Canadians Ben Onyshko and Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (S, 3) combined to keep the RedHawks off the board for the remainder of the game.

Kolby Kiser (L, 2-2) pitched five innings for Fargo-Moorhead and gave up three runs on six hits.

"It felt like a must-win game today," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. "Obviously it's a long season but you never want to let a losing streak get out of hand and let the pressure build up on the guys. We found a way to score enough runs to get it done today but we still have a ways to go."

The Goldeyes announced earlier Sunday that right-handed pitcher Marshall Kasowski has been loaned to the Charros de Jalisco of the Mexican Baseball League. Kasowski was 1-1 in two starts with a 2.38 earned run average and 15 strikeouts.

Winnipeg now embarks on a nine-game road swing that will take them to Rosemont, Illinois, Gary, Indiana, and Sioux City, Iowa. Tuesday's game against the Chicago Dogs gets underway at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Colton Eastman (2-6, 5.80 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while Kenny Serwa (2-3, 3.71 ERA) heads to the mound for Chicago.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, July 5 at 7:00 p.m., when the RedHawks pay a return visit to Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.