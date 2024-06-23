Pitching, Late Offense Clinches Series for Cougars

June 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In a well-pitched ballgame on both sides, the Kane County Cougars rallied for a 3-1 victory over the Lake Country DockHounds on Sunday afternoon. The win clinched a third straight series victory for the first place Cougars (24-16).

The DockHounds (17-23) took an early lead against Cougars' starter AJ Jones. In the top of the first, Demetrius Sims belted a solo homer to give Lake Country a 1-0 edge.

Following the home run by Sims, Jones settled into a rhythm. The right-hander allowed just one run on two hits with four strikeouts against two walks in five innings of work.

While Jones provided a strong outing, Lake Country starter Brett Conine (2-2) shut down the Cougars through the first seven innings. The right-hander allowed just two hits through the first seven and remained in the ballgame for the eighth.

The Cougars finally got the bats going in the bottom of the eighth. Pinch-hitter Simon Reid started the frame with a double into the right field corner. Following Reid's double, Armond Upshaw was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard. Then, Josh Allen came through with a base hit through the left side to score Reid and tie the game at one.

Following Allen's single, Cornelius Randolph was intentionally walked to load the bases. After the walk to Randolph, reliever Matt Mullenbach entered. Mullenbach induced a fielder's choice off the bat of Todd Lott, with a throw to the plate earning the first out of the inning for Lake Country. Right after Lott, Jonah Davis came through with a clutch single into right-center field to score Allen and Randolph to make it 3-1 Cougars.

In the ninth, Tyler Beardsley locked down his first save of the season, with a 1-2-3 frame. Prior to the late offense, Kane County benefitted from great work out of the bullpen by Jordan Martinson and Michael Brewer (2-2). Martison worked two-and-a-third scoreless frames to keep it a one-run ballgame. Brewer earned the win by picking up the final two outs of the eighth inning with two strikeouts.

The Cougars will have an off day tomorrow before taking on the Gary SouthShore Railcats for a three-game series on the road. The Cougars return to Northwestern Medicine Field for three games against the Kansas City Monarchs from July 2nd -4th. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.