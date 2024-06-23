Bissonette and Keys Shine, But Monarchs Drop Rubber Game
June 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Josh Bissonette set a season high in hits and J.C. Keys recorded a season best in innings, but the Kansas City Monarchs didn't have enough in their series finale.
Bissonette finished 4-for-4, but the Monarchs dropped their rubber game to the Chicago Dogs 5-1 at Impact Field.
Keys dominated out of the bullpen, shoving three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
The Monarchs (20-19) closed their nine-game road trip with a 4-5 record, returning to Legends Field in KCK on Tuesday against the Sioux City Explorers.
Chicago (19-20) hit early against KC starter Kevin Milam, taking the lead with a solo home run and an RBI double by Zion Pettigrew.
Milam really settled into the lineup his second time through, retiring five in a row at one point.
Hayden Jones' single gave the Monarchs life, recording his 12th RBI of the season. The catcher finished two-for-four in the loss.
Kansas City struggled with runners in scoring position. The Monarchs out-hit the Dogs, 11-9, but left 13 runners on base.
Kansas City begins a West Division Championship Series rematch with Sioux City on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.
