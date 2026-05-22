Golden State Valkyries vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 21, 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Liberty, 87-70, on the road.

Gabby Williams: 16 PTS | 4 3PM | 2 AST Veronica Burton: 13 PTS | 7 AST | 4 REB | 3 3PM Kaila Charles: 13 PTS | 7 REB Janelle Salaün: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL | 2 3PM

Golden State improves to 3-1 on the season.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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