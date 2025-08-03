Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces closed out a dominant 101-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries at home.

Jewell Loyd led the charge with 27 points and 7 made threes (61.5%), marking her sixth career game with 25+ PTS and 7+ 3PM. With that performance, she passed Arike Ogunbowale for second-most such games in WNBA history, trailing only Diana Taurasi.

