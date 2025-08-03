Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 3, 2025
August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces closed out a dominant 101-77 win over the Golden State Valkyries at home.
Jewell Loyd led the charge with 27 points and 7 made threes (61.5%), marking her sixth career game with 25+ PTS and 7+ 3PM. With that performance, she passed Arike Ogunbowale for second-most such games in WNBA history, trailing only Diana Taurasi.
#WelcometotheW
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 3, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries (14-14) vs. Las Vegas Aces (15-14) Postgame Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Lose at Home to Mercury 67-83 - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Aces - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 99, Washington Mystics 83 - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Hold off Seattle for Fifth-Consecutive Victory - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: NYL 87, CON 78 - New York Liberty
- Connecticut Sun Fall to New York Liberty, 87-78 - Connecticut Sun
- Sparks Sign Alissa Pili to 7-Day Contract - Los Angeles Sparks
- Dallas Wings Trade DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota Lynx - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries (14-14) vs. Las Vegas Aces (15-14) Postgame Notes
- Valkyries' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Aces
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Aces - 8/3/25
- Golden State Valkyries (14-13) vs. Chicago Sky (7-20) Postgame Notes
- Veronica Burton Stellar, Iliana Rupert Clutch in Valkyries' Win over Sky