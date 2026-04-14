Gianna Kneepkens Is Headed to Connecticut as the No. 15 Pick!
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
With the final pick in the 1st round, the Connecticut Sun selected Gianna Kneepkens in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
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