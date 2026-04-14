WNBA Connecticut Sun

Gianna Kneepkens Is Headed to Connecticut as the No. 15 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video


With the final pick in the 1st round, the Connecticut Sun selected Gianna Kneepkens in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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