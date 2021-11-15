Garrett Pilon Recalled by Washington

November 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that they have recalled forward Garrett Pilon from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Pilon, 23, leads Hershey with 11 points (5g, 6a) in 13 games and is tied for first in goals. During the 2020-21 season, the Mineola, New York, native recorded 16 points (4g, 12a) in 14 games with the Bears, ranking third on Hershey in points per game (1.14).

Pilon set career highs in goals (18) and points (36) during the shortened 2019-20 AHL season with Hershey. He ranked third on Hershey in goals, fifth in points, and tied for second in power play goals (5). Pilon recorded a combined 17 points (10g, 7a) in Hershey's final 22 games. In 159 career games with Hershey, Pilon has recorded 96 points (37g, 59a).

From the 2015-16 season to 2017-18, Pilon played in 207 combined games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Kamloops Blazers and the Everett Silvertips, recording 192 points (69g, 123a). During his final season in the WHL in 2017-18, Pilon recorded 80 points (34g, 46a) in 69 combined games between Kamloops and Everett.

Pilon made his NHL debut with the Capitals last season on May 8, 2021, against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was selected with the Capitals' third round pick, 87th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Chocolate and White return to action on Saturday in Hartford as they visit the XL Center to take on the Wolf Pack at 7:30 p.m. The game will air on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and can be viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.