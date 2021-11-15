Detroit Recalls Joe Veleno

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The third-year pro skated in four games for Detroit from Oct. 30-Nov. 6, totaling two points (1-1-2), four penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. The Kirkland, Quebec, native has appeared in seven games with Grand Rapids and registered three goals, including two on the power play which is tied for 21st in the AHL. The center logged a season-high two goals on Oct. 16 at Milwaukee in a 7-3 defeat.

The former first-round draft choice has appeared in nine games in the NHL and has amassed three points (2-1-3) and eight penalty minutes. Veleno has spent much of his pro career with the Griffins, recording 29 points (15-14-29) and 24 penalty minutes in 65 outings.

