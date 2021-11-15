Coyotes Recall Fasching, Jenik & Mccartney from Tucson, Place Fischer, Jaskin on Injured Reserve

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forwards Hudson Fasching, Jan Jenik and Ben McCartney from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also placed forwards Christian Fischer and Dmitrij Jaskin on Injured Reserve.

Fasching, 26, has played 10 games for the Roadrunners and recorded 4-6-10 to share the team scoring lead. The 6-foot-3, 204-pound forward has accumulated 1-2-3 and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 27 career NHL games and 59-62-121 and 83 PIM in 239 career AHL games. Acquired via trade on June 14, 2018, Fasching has appeared in five games for the Coyotes all coming in the 2020-21 season.

Jenik, 21, began the year with Tucson and has posted 4-3-7 in 10 games to rank tied for second on the team in goals and third in points. The Nymburk, Czech Republic native played in two games for the Coyotes last season and scored a goal in each of them, becoming the second player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first two games (Christian Fischer). Jenik was drafted in the third round, 65th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.

McCartney, 20, was recalled by the Coyotes on Nov. 4 and played in two games on Nov. 5-6. The 20-year-old forward has registered 5-1-6, a +2 rating with two PIM in six games with the Roadrunners this season and leads the team in goals upon his recall. The 6-foot, 183-pound native of Macdonald, MB registered 61-90-151 and 238 PIM in 205 career games with the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) over five seasons.

