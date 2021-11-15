Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Player Designer Hat Series Giveaway Starts Friday at the BMO

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-1-1-0

Wednesday, Nov. 10 vs. Iowa

Forward Brett Connolly registered a goal and two assists, but the Rockford IceHogs (3-5-1-0) saw a lead slip away late in the third period and fell, 4-3 in overtime, to the Iowa Wild (5-3-1-0) at BMO Harris Bank Center Wednesday night. Recap & Highlights

Friday, Nov. 12 vs. Chicago

Forward Brett Connolly extended his point streak to five contests (3G, 5A) with a power-play goal in the third period, but the Rockford IceHogs (3-6-1-0) fell to the Chicago Wolves (7-2-0-0) 4-1 at BMO Harris Bank Center on Military Appreciation Night Friday evening. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 3-6-1-0 (6th Place, Central Division)

Home: 1-2-1-0

Away: 2-4-0-0

Last 10 Games: 3-6-1-0

Streak: 0-1-1-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (6)

Assists: Brett Connolly (6)

Points: Brett Connolly (10)

Penalty Minutes: Dmitri Osipov (18)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly (3)

Power-Play Assists: Brett Connolly, Josiah Slavin, Evan Barratt (2)

Power-Play Points: Brett Connolly (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (1)

Shorthanded Assists: Brett Connolly, Ian Mitchell (1)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell, Brett Connolly (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander, Jakub Pour, Lukas Reichel (1)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (2)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (3.44)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.917)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for tied for 10th among AHL rookies with nine points (6G, 3A) and tied for third among first-year players with six goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for 12th among AHL rookies with eight points (3G, 5A) and tied for fourth in the AHL with one shorthanded goal.

Forward Dmitri Osipov is tied for second in the AHL with two major penalties.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Celebrate Collin Delia Designer Hat Night on Friday vs. Chicago

The IceHogs Player Designer Hat Series presented by BMO Harris Bank is back! Be one of the first 1,500 fans to arrive at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Nov. 19 vs. Chicago to receive goaltender Colin Delia's custom designed hat featuring leather incorporated into the IceHogs logo! Buy Tickets

Start the Weekend with a Happier Hour with the IceHogs

This Friday, fans can enjoy a $2 Bud Light Friday featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Connolly Carrying IceHogs

Forward Brett Connolly enters the week on a team-high five-game point streak (3G, 5A) and leads the club with 10 points (4 G, 6A). He registered a three-point performance on Wednesday vs. Iowa (1G, 2A) and added a power-play goal for the IceHogs on Friday vs. Chicago.

Reichel and Slavin Jump in on Line Success with Connolly

Joining in on Connolly's line, forwards Lukas Reichel and Josiah Slavin have also created offense. Slavin has a pair of goals, including the season's first shorthanded tally, and four assists over his last five games and enters Friday on a three-game point streak (1G, 4A). Reichel has four goals and an assist over his last five games including a hat-trick performance on Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently at $150!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves

Collin Delia Designer Hat Night presented by BMO Harris Bank; $2 Bud Light Friday

Friday, Nov. 19

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Buy Tickets

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of 12 meetings this season; 1-1-0-0 head-to-head record; Second of three consecutive meetings vs. Chicago

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Saturday, Nov. 20

7:00 p.m. CT

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of 12 meetings this season

