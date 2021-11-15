Admirals Sign Knott to PTO

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed center Graham Knott to a professional try-out (PTO) contract. In addition, the Admirals have released forward Avery Peterson from his PTO.

Knott joins the Admirals from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL where he has three goals and two assists for five points in 10 games. He split the 2020-21 season between the South Carolina Stingrays and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he combined for 15 points (8g-7a) in 46 games. The Etobicoke, ON native has 137 games of AHL experience between the Rockford Ice Hogs and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and shows 22 points (8g-14a) and 54 PIMs in those contests.

Knott and the Admirals continue a five-game road trip as they head off to Manitoba for three games against the Moose this week, beginning on Thursday, November 18 at 7 pm. The Ads aren't back at Panther Arena until Wednesday, November 24th when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm.

