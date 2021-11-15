Barracuda Down Canucks 3-2 in Shootout

November 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The San Jose Barracuda (4-4-1-0) fell into a pair of one-goal deficits on Sunday at the Abbotsford Centre but managed to come back twice before winning 3-2 in a shootout over the Abbotsford Canucks (4-4-2-1).

- After the win, the Barracuda are now 3-4 when trailing after 40 minutes this season.

- In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 13-1 and managed to level the game at 2-2 on a Noah Gregor (4) goal. For Gregor, who missed Friday's game, the tally extended his point streak to a career-best six games (4+5=9).

- Alexei Melnichuk (2-3-1) made 20 saves, including three in overtime, and turned all five shooters aside in the shootout to earn his second win of the year.

- Michael DiPietro (2-2-2) suffered the loss despite making 37 saves, earning second-star honors.

- Evan Weinger (2) notched his second goal of the year and second goal over the last three games.

- Sasha Chmelevski scored the only goal of the shootout in the top of the fifth round and is now one-for-two lifetime in shootouts.

- Sunday's shootout win was the Barracuda's first since March 10, 2019 vs. Stockton (5-4 SOW), snapping a four-game losing streak in shootouts. The team's last road shootout win was Feb. 22, 2019, at Iowa (3-2 SOW)

- The Barracuda went a perfect six-for-six on the PK, the first time this season in which the team didn't surrender a power-play goal.

The Barracuda return to the SAP Center to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday at 7 p.m., marking the first game of a three-game homestand. A reminder, all Friday home games this season will feature $1 hot dogs and for all Saturday home games, the Barracuda will be offering $3 beers. For tickets go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.