Barracuda Down Canucks 3-2 in Shootout
November 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - The San Jose Barracuda (4-4-1-0) fell into a pair of one-goal deficits on Sunday at the Abbotsford Centre but managed to come back twice before winning 3-2 in a shootout over the Abbotsford Canucks (4-4-2-1).
- After the win, the Barracuda are now 3-4 when trailing after 40 minutes this season.
- In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 13-1 and managed to level the game at 2-2 on a Noah Gregor (4) goal. For Gregor, who missed Friday's game, the tally extended his point streak to a career-best six games (4+5=9).
- Alexei Melnichuk (2-3-1) made 20 saves, including three in overtime, and turned all five shooters aside in the shootout to earn his second win of the year.
- Michael DiPietro (2-2-2) suffered the loss despite making 37 saves, earning second-star honors.
- Evan Weinger (2) notched his second goal of the year and second goal over the last three games.
- Sasha Chmelevski scored the only goal of the shootout in the top of the fifth round and is now one-for-two lifetime in shootouts.
- Sunday's shootout win was the Barracuda's first since March 10, 2019 vs. Stockton (5-4 SOW), snapping a four-game losing streak in shootouts. The team's last road shootout win was Feb. 22, 2019, at Iowa (3-2 SOW)
- The Barracuda went a perfect six-for-six on the PK, the first time this season in which the team didn't surrender a power-play goal.
The Barracuda return to the SAP Center to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday at 7 p.m., marking the first game of a three-game homestand. A reminder, all Friday home games this season will feature $1 hot dogs and for all Saturday home games, the Barracuda will be offering $3 beers. For tickets go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.
