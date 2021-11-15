Antoine Bibeau Returns to Allen
November 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' goalie situation is back to two, as they have assigned Antoine Bibeau to the ECHL's Allen Americans.
The netminder was recalled to Charlotte earlier this month and started one contest - in which he exited after one period due to injury. Bibeau has since served as the back up in each of the Checkers' last two games.
Charlotte is back in action Wednesday for a road contest in Lehigh Valley, with Joey Daccord and Christopher Gibson standing as the goalie tandem.
