Antoine Bibeau Returns to Allen

November 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers' goalie situation is back to two, as they have assigned Antoine Bibeau to the ECHL's Allen Americans.

The netminder was recalled to Charlotte earlier this month and started one contest - in which he exited after one period due to injury. Bibeau has since served as the back up in each of the Checkers' last two games.

Charlotte is back in action Wednesday for a road contest in Lehigh Valley, with Joey Daccord and Christopher Gibson standing as the goalie tandem.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.