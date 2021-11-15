Weekly Report: Schwindt's Hatty, Gibson's Shutout, a Winning Weekend and More

The Checkers shook off a tough loss on Friday to cap off their Pennsylvania three-in-three weekend with a pair of lopsided victories.

Week in Review

Team Statistics

Overall record

6-5-1-0

Home record

2-1-1-0

Road record

4-4-0-0

Last week's record

2-1-0-0

Last 10 games

5-4-1-0

Division Standings

4th

Conference Standings

8th

League Standings

15th

Checkers 1, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2

The Checkers put a ton of rubber on net in their first meeting of the weekend with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - registering 38 shots - but couldn't solve the Penguins netminders. A late strike from the home side in the final four minutes of play broke the deadlock and proved to be the difference as Charlotte dropped a narrow decision. Full recap

Checkers 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0

Cole Schwindt led the charge as the Checkers flipped the script in the following night's rematch. The rookie forward notched a natural hat trick to claim a commanding lead for the visitors, while Christopher Gibson stopped all 30 shots he faced and the Checkers bounced back with a big win. Full recap

Checkers 5, Hershey 2

The offense once again stepped up in Sunday's weekend finale, as the Checkers shook off an early 1-0 deficit with five unanswered tallies - four of which came on the man advantage. A two-goal effort from Kole Lind and a trio of helpers from Grigori Denisenko led the way for another lopsided victory for Charlotte. Full recap

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

Grigori Denisenko

1g, 3a

2nd Star

Christopher Gibson

1-0-0, 30 SVS, 1 SO

1st Star

Cole Schwindt

3g, 0a

NOTABLES

1) WELCOME TO THE SCHWINDT SHOW

Cole Schwindt's red-hot run continued into the weekend, culminating with a natural hat trick in Saturday's victory over the Penguins. He kicked off the scoring with a shorthanded strike late in the first period, then tallied a pair in the middle frame to notch the fourth hat trick by a rookie in franchise history. Schwindt now has eight points on the season, all of which have come in the last seven games.

2) GIBSON COMES UP BIG

Christopher Gibson picked up the first shutout of the season for Charlotte on Saturday, denying every shot he faced from the Penguins. It was the veteran netminder's 12th AHL shutout and his first since the 2019-20 season. Gibson has now made at least 30 saves in each of his last four appearances this season.

3) KILLING IT

After surrendering nine power-play goals through the first nine games of the season, the Checkers have buttoned up their PK as of late. Charlotte has been perfect on the power play for each of the last three games, successfully killing each of the last 13 times it has been shorthanded. That includes a staggering 7-for-7 performance on the PK against the Penguins in Saturday's win, the fourth-highest number of times shorthanded in team history.

4) GRIGORI GETS IT DONE

Grigori Denisenko enjoyed a career night on Sunday, picking up a trio of helpers in Charlotte's big win over the Bears. The forward has now found the scoresheet in four of the last five games, racking up six points over that five-game run.

5) PUTTING THEM TOGETHER

With their victory over the Bears on Sunday, the Checkers have now picked up consecutive wins for the second time this season and the first since Oct. 17 and 22. Both instances have featured the Checkers logging four goals in the first game followed by five the next contest. The next step for Charlotte will be extending that streak, as the team has yet to record more than two straight wins this season.

RANKS

Alex True is tied for 9th in the AHL in goals (6)

Logan Hutsko is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in scoring (9) and tied for sixth in assists (6)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for second among all AHL defensemen in plus/minus (+10)

Cole Schwindt is tied for 9th in the AHL in goals (6) and tied for third among rookies, leads all rookies and ranks fourth overall in plus/minus (+10) and is tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals

Max McCormick is tied for third in the AHL in game-winning goals (2)

Christopher Gibson is tied for fifth in the AHL in shutouts (1)

INJURIES

N/A

Transactions

Incoming

Nov. 14 - Riley Sheahan - Assigned from Seattle (NHL)

Nov. 13 - Olli Juolevi - Assigned from Florida (NHL) on conditioning stint

Nov. 12 - John Ludvig - Assigned from Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

None

Coming Up

Wednesday, November 17 at 7:05 pm - Checkers at Lehigh Valley

Friday, November 19 at 7 pm - Checkers at Utica

Sunday, November 21 at 5 pm - Checkers at Hershey

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK LAST WEEK

Power play 23.8% t-3rd 14th

Penalty kill 81.3% t-14th t-23rd

Goals per game 3.42 6th 7th

Shots per game 28.75 29th 23rd

Goals allowed per game 2.83 t-8th t-23rd

Shots allowed per game 30.58 18th t-20th

Penalty minutes per game 10.42 27th 31st

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Alex True (12), Cole Schwind, Aleksi Heponiemi, Logan Hutsko (8)

Goals Alex True, Cole Schwindt (6), Five tied (3)

Assists Alex True (6), Four tied (5)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe, Kole Lind, Alex True (2)

Shorthanded goals Cole Schwindt (2)

Game-winning goals Max McCormick (2), Four tied (1)

Shots on goal Alex True (32), Zac Dalpe (27), Connor Carrick (26)

Penalty minutes Kole Lind (19), Matt Kiersted, Gustav Olofsson (10)

Plus/minus Cole Schwindt (+10), Lucas Carlsson (+9), Max McCormick (+7)

Wins Joey Daccord (3)

Goals-against average Joey Daccord (2.38)

Save percentage Joey Daccord (.919)

