Weekly Report: Schwindt's Hatty, Gibson's Shutout, a Winning Weekend and More
November 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers shook off a tough loss on Friday to cap off their Pennsylvania three-in-three weekend with a pair of lopsided victories.
Week in Review
Team Statistics
Overall record
6-5-1-0
Home record
2-1-1-0
Road record
4-4-0-0
Last week's record
2-1-0-0
Last 10 games
5-4-1-0
Division Standings
4th
Conference Standings
8th
League Standings
15th
Checkers 1, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
The Checkers put a ton of rubber on net in their first meeting of the weekend with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - registering 38 shots - but couldn't solve the Penguins netminders. A late strike from the home side in the final four minutes of play broke the deadlock and proved to be the difference as Charlotte dropped a narrow decision. Full recap
Checkers 4, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0
Cole Schwindt led the charge as the Checkers flipped the script in the following night's rematch. The rookie forward notched a natural hat trick to claim a commanding lead for the visitors, while Christopher Gibson stopped all 30 shots he faced and the Checkers bounced back with a big win. Full recap
Checkers 5, Hershey 2
The offense once again stepped up in Sunday's weekend finale, as the Checkers shook off an early 1-0 deficit with five unanswered tallies - four of which came on the man advantage. A two-goal effort from Kole Lind and a trio of helpers from Grigori Denisenko led the way for another lopsided victory for Charlotte. Full recap
Three Stars Of The Week
3rd Star
Grigori Denisenko
1g, 3a
2nd Star
Christopher Gibson
1-0-0, 30 SVS, 1 SO
1st Star
Cole Schwindt
3g, 0a
NOTABLES
1) WELCOME TO THE SCHWINDT SHOW
Cole Schwindt's red-hot run continued into the weekend, culminating with a natural hat trick in Saturday's victory over the Penguins. He kicked off the scoring with a shorthanded strike late in the first period, then tallied a pair in the middle frame to notch the fourth hat trick by a rookie in franchise history. Schwindt now has eight points on the season, all of which have come in the last seven games.
2) GIBSON COMES UP BIG
Christopher Gibson picked up the first shutout of the season for Charlotte on Saturday, denying every shot he faced from the Penguins. It was the veteran netminder's 12th AHL shutout and his first since the 2019-20 season. Gibson has now made at least 30 saves in each of his last four appearances this season.
3) KILLING IT
After surrendering nine power-play goals through the first nine games of the season, the Checkers have buttoned up their PK as of late. Charlotte has been perfect on the power play for each of the last three games, successfully killing each of the last 13 times it has been shorthanded. That includes a staggering 7-for-7 performance on the PK against the Penguins in Saturday's win, the fourth-highest number of times shorthanded in team history.
4) GRIGORI GETS IT DONE
Grigori Denisenko enjoyed a career night on Sunday, picking up a trio of helpers in Charlotte's big win over the Bears. The forward has now found the scoresheet in four of the last five games, racking up six points over that five-game run.
5) PUTTING THEM TOGETHER
With their victory over the Bears on Sunday, the Checkers have now picked up consecutive wins for the second time this season and the first since Oct. 17 and 22. Both instances have featured the Checkers logging four goals in the first game followed by five the next contest. The next step for Charlotte will be extending that streak, as the team has yet to record more than two straight wins this season.
RANKS
Alex True is tied for 9th in the AHL in goals (6)
Logan Hutsko is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in scoring (9) and tied for sixth in assists (6)
Lucas Carlsson is tied for second among all AHL defensemen in plus/minus (+10)
Cole Schwindt is tied for 9th in the AHL in goals (6) and tied for third among rookies, leads all rookies and ranks fourth overall in plus/minus (+10) and is tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals
Max McCormick is tied for third in the AHL in game-winning goals (2)
Christopher Gibson is tied for fifth in the AHL in shutouts (1)
INJURIES
N/A
Transactions
Incoming
Nov. 14 - Riley Sheahan - Assigned from Seattle (NHL)
Nov. 13 - Olli Juolevi - Assigned from Florida (NHL) on conditioning stint
Nov. 12 - John Ludvig - Assigned from Florida (NHL)
Outgoing
None
Coming Up
Wednesday, November 17 at 7:05 pm - Checkers at Lehigh Valley
Friday, November 19 at 7 pm - Checkers at Utica
Sunday, November 21 at 5 pm - Checkers at Hershey
By the Numbers
CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK LAST WEEK
Power play 23.8% t-3rd 14th
Penalty kill 81.3% t-14th t-23rd
Goals per game 3.42 6th 7th
Shots per game 28.75 29th 23rd
Goals allowed per game 2.83 t-8th t-23rd
Shots allowed per game 30.58 18th t-20th
Penalty minutes per game 10.42 27th 31st
LEADERS
CATEGORY LEADER(S)
Points Alex True (12), Cole Schwind, Aleksi Heponiemi, Logan Hutsko (8)
Goals Alex True, Cole Schwindt (6), Five tied (3)
Assists Alex True (6), Four tied (5)
Power play goals Zac Dalpe, Kole Lind, Alex True (2)
Shorthanded goals Cole Schwindt (2)
Game-winning goals Max McCormick (2), Four tied (1)
Shots on goal Alex True (32), Zac Dalpe (27), Connor Carrick (26)
Penalty minutes Kole Lind (19), Matt Kiersted, Gustav Olofsson (10)
Plus/minus Cole Schwindt (+10), Lucas Carlsson (+9), Max McCormick (+7)
Wins Joey Daccord (3)
Goals-against average Joey Daccord (2.38)
Save percentage Joey Daccord (.919)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2021
- Cotter's First NHL Goal: "The Craziest Thing That Ever Happened to Me" - Henderson Silver Knights
- Weekly Report: Schwindt's Hatty, Gibson's Shutout, a Winning Weekend and More - Charlotte Checkers
- Rochester's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Luukkonen Named AHL Player of the Week - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs to Honor Fan's Loved Ones with Second Annual "Stick It to Cancer" Initiative - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Recall Fasching, Jenik & Mccartney from Tucson, Place Fischer, Jaskin on Injured Reserve - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Player Designer Hat Series Giveaway Starts Friday at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Joe Veleno - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Garrett Pilon Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
- St. Louis Blues Recall D Scott Perunovich from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Barracuda Down Canucks 3-2 in Shootout - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Bite Canucks, Win in Shootout - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Weekly Report: Schwindt's Hatty, Gibson's Shutout, a Winning Weekend and More
- Power Play Propels Checkers Past Bears 5-2
- Kraken Assign Riley Sheahan to Charlotte
- Schwindt's Hat Trick, Gibson's Shutout Lead Checkers to Win in Wilkes-Barre
- Olli Juolevi Joins Checkers on Conditioning Stint