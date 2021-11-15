IceHogs to Honor Fan's Loved Ones with Second Annual "Stick It to Cancer" Initiative
November 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs will be honoring those who have fought or are currently battling cancer on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m. against the Milwaukee Admirals at BMO Harris Bank Center. For the second annual 'Stick it to Cancer' initiative, fans will have the opportunity to put a loved one's name on an IceHogs player's stick.
Select IceHogs players will have one stick available for the special sponsorship and fans can purchase their favorite player's stick through IceHogs' DASH platform on IceHogs.com and the IceHogs mobile app. Sticks are $200 each. Sticks will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. To access DASH, download the IceHogs mobile app or visit the online platform here.
Each fan who purchases a stick can submit the name of a loved one who has battled cancer, and that person's name will be written on the player's stick they have funded and can claim them later at the IceHogs office. Local pick-up only. Shipping will not be available.
All proceeds from the stick auctions will benefit the SwedishAmerican Foundation.
