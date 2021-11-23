Gameday Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, November 23, 2021

South Carolina Stingrays at Jacksonville Icemen

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen open up a five-game homestand this evening as they entertain the South Carolina Stingrays tonight in a South Division clash. Jacksonville enters tonight's contest winners of their last two games, both being decided in extra time. Jacksonville defeated the Maine Mariners 4-3 in overtime at home on Friday, before edging the Florida Everblades 3-2 in a shootout in Estero on Saturday. The Stingrays have dropped their last three games, but have won both meetings against Jacksonville this season.

Series History: Tonight marks the third of 14 head-to-head meetings between the two teams this season. South Carolina leads the season series 2-0-0-0, while also leading All-Time series 24-16-4-0.

About the Icemen: Defenseman Jeff Taylor is coming off a productive week after recording five points (2g, 3a) with a +3 rating in four games played.... Defensively, Jacksonville continues to lead the ECHL with a 24.31 shots-against per game average. In fact the Icemen have held their opponents to 22 shots or less in four of their last five games (20, 15, 21, 26, 22)....Forward James Sanchez ranks fourth among rookies with ten points (3g, 7a).

About the Stingrays: Patrick Holway leads the Stingrays in scoring against Jacksonville this season with five points (1g, 4a) in two games....South Carolina has been stingy on the penalty kill this season, ranking second in the league at 89.5 percent (34-for-38)...The Stingrays have shown the ability to get off to great starts in games this season, outscoring their opponents 13-5 in the first period.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, November 24, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - $2 Beer and Wine night! It's also Gobble Wobble, presented by Wicked Barley and Tango Distillery. For $25 you can receive an Icemen ticket, an hour of beer and cocktails, and other treats from Jerimiah's Italian Ice of Jacksonville Beach & Icecapades. To purchase or for more information, visit www.jaxicemen.com

Friday, November 26, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Laugh Your Ice Off Package, purchase includes one Icemen ticket and a 45-minute post game comedy performance by Mike Freed, Jenn Weeks and Brian Zeolla. To purchase or for more information, visit www.jaxicemen.com

Saturday, November 27, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. The Annual Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a new or gently used teddy bear of stuffed animal toy to throw onto the ice after the Icemen score their first goal. All of the stuffed toys will be distributed to local children's charities for the holidays!

