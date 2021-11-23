ECHL Transactions - November 23

November 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 23, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Nicholas Blachman, F

Fort Wayne:

Jameson Milam, D

Trois-Rivières:

Jonathan Joannette, F

Alexandre Perron-Fontaine, D

Wheeling:

Evan Moyse, G

Worcester:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Zach Hall, F signed contract, added to active roster

Atlanta:

Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Matt Bradley, F returned from loan to Milwaukee

Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Jacksonville:

Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence

Add Eduards Tralmaks, F assigned by Providence

Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield

Newfoundland:

Add Bobby Lynch, F assigned by Manitoba

Reading:

Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Patrick Kramer, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Toledo:

Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Add Terrance Amorosa, D assigned by Laval

Add Danick Paquette, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Will Reilly, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Paul Thompson, F recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield

