ECHL Transactions - November 23
November 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 23, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Florida:
Nicholas Blachman, F
Fort Wayne:
Jameson Milam, D
Trois-Rivières:
Jonathan Joannette, F
Alexandre Perron-Fontaine, D
Wheeling:
Evan Moyse, G
Worcester:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Zach Hall, F signed contract, added to active roster
Atlanta:
Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Connor Corcoran, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Matt Bradley, F returned from loan to Milwaukee
Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Jacksonville:
Add Jake Elmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Roth, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Alex-Olivier Voyer, F assigned by Providence
Add Eduards Tralmaks, F assigned by Providence
Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield
Newfoundland:
Add Bobby Lynch, F assigned by Manitoba
Reading:
Add Ryan MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Patrick Kramer, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Toledo:
Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Add Terrance Amorosa, D assigned by Laval
Add Danick Paquette, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Darick Louis-Jean, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Will Reilly, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Justin Almeida, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Flegel, D placed on reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Delete Carson Vance, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Paul Thompson, F recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Nic Pierog, F recalled by Springfield
