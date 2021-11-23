Thanksgiving Week Presents Feast of Steelheads Home Hockey

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads ring in the holiday season with a three-game weekend at Idaho Central Arena through Thanksgiving to provide a reprieve from holiday shopping and spent quality time with the family.

On Wednesday, the Steelheads mark their second-straight $2 Beer Wednesday during the six-game homestand, the second off 11 Wednesday night games. Through the first two periods, select draughts sell for just $2 with a limit of two per customer when purchasing. Last week, over 4,000 fans provided an electric atmosphere for the first mid-week game of the 2021-22 regular season.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the Steelheads adorn all black for the Black Friday game on a 4 for $50 Family Friday. In that deal, fans can purchase four tickets to any Friday home game in Sections 116-120 and receive four Double R Ranch hot dogs and four Pepsis for just $50. Seats are extremely limited, and the offer only lasts while seats are available.

As part of Black Friday, The Tackle Box, the Steelheads Official Team Store, will be holding their own Black Friday sale throughout the weekend with select items selling at 30 percent off online, in-store and at games this weekend.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Allen Americans, beginning the lone home series head-to-head this season. The Steelheads have won four of six games at Idaho Central Arena following wins in two of three games to open the six-game homestand last week. The Steelheads sit in second place in the Mountain Division standings with wins in five of their last seven games since November 7.

Tickets are available for all three games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling the Idaho Central Arena Box Office at 208-331-TIXS from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL, and catch all home games during the 2021-22 regular season on Sparklight Channel 72.

