Worcester's Appleby Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ken Appleby of the Worcester Railers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 15-21.

Appleby went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 47 shots in a 6-2 win at Trois-Rivières on Wednesday and made 35 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Lions on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the New York Islanders, Appleby has appeared in seven games for the Railers going 3-3-1 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927. He has also seen action in two games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League.

A native of North Bay, Ontario, Appleby is 59-29-10 in 101 career ECHL appearances with Worcester, Florida, Jacksonville and Adirondack with eight shutouts, a 2.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .919. He also has 85 games of experience in the AHL and has appeared in three career NHL games with New Jersey.

Prior to turning pro, Appleby appeared in 92 career games with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 55-18-9 with nine shutouts, a 2.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .918.

Runner-Up: Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita (2-0-0, 1.89 GAA, .946 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Mat Robson (Cincinnati), Samuel Harvey (Fort Wayne), Tyler Wall (Jacksonville), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City) and Billy Christopoulos (Toledo).

