Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: November 24-26

For the first time since the final home game of the 2019-20 season, the interstate rival-Toledo Walleye will visit the 7-5-0-0 Cincinnati Cyclones this Wednesday night!

LAST WEEK: The Cyclones split a weekend road trip in Atlanta with a 1-1 mark against the Gladiators.

The 'Clones took a 4-2 final on Saturday, with Mat Robson making 40 saves for the win. Robson's 40 stops were the most of his season to date. Cincinnati also received contributions from Brett Van Os, who scored his first professional goal, along with veterans Jesse Schultz, Louie Caporusso, and Mason Mitchell all chipping in with goals of their own.

WEDNESDAY: Cincinnati plays host to the Toledo Walleye for the first time this season on Thanksgiving Eve. Join the team for $1 beers on what is annually one of the most attended games of the season! Doors open at 6:30 with puck drop at 7:30.

FRIDAY: It's a black Friday matchup with the Kalamazoo Wings inside Heritage Bank Center. All kids 12 and under will eat free with a voucher good for one beverage, bag of chips, and hotdog. The action begins at 7:30 with doors opening one hour prior.

AWAY GAME: The week comes to a close Saturday in Kalamazoo, when the Cyclones visit the K-Wings on the tail-end of a home and home weekend. Game time is set for 7PM and can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/

DOWN THE ROAD: The Cyclones will open their busiest month of the season on Friday, December 3rd in Wheeling. The 'Clones play 14 games in the final month of 2021, with nine coming on the road.

