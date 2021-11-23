Toledo's Berry Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Matt Berry of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 15-21. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Berry scored three goals, added three assists and was a +5 in two games against Iowa last week.

The 29-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win on Friday and had four points (2g-2a) in a 6-1 victory on Saturday.

A native of Canton, Michigan, Berry leads the ECHL with 13 assists and 21 points, and is tied for fifth with eight goals in 12 games this season.

Berry has recorded 186 points (75g-111a) in 183 career ECHL games with Toledo, Kalamzoo, Utah and Florida while adding 22 points (7g-15a) in 62 career American Hockey League games with San Diego and Norfolk.

Prior to turning pro, Berry tallied 96 points (48g-48a) in 130 career games at Michigan State University.

On behalf of Matt Berry, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Gavin Gould, Allen (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.) and Brandon Cutler (2 gp, 1g, 4a, 5 pts.).

Also Nominated: Will Graber (Fort Wayne), Darren Brady (Idaho), Jeff Taylor (Jacksonville), Justin Taylor (Kalamazoo), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Olivier Archambault (Trois-Rivières), Nick Hutchison (Wheeling) and Nick Minerva (Wichita).

