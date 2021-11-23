Boka Scores to Give Solar Bears 1-0 OT Win over Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - Luke Boka scored to break a 0-0 tie 39 seconds into the extra frame and Brad Barone made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (7-5-1-0) to a 1-0 overtime victory over the Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-1-0) on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

After both teams played through 60 minutes without a goal, Boka netted the game-winner after Michael Brodzinski entered the attacking zone and flipped a drop-pass to Boka in the slot, who beat Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks with a shot to the glove side.

1st Period

SHOTS: ORL 14, ATL 17

2nd Period

SHOTS: ORL 7, ATL 7

3rd Period

SHOTS: ORL 5, ATL 8

Overtime

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (3) at 0:39. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski.

SHOTS: ORL 1, ATL 0

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 32-for-32

ATL: Tyler Parks, 26-for-27

NOTABLES:

Brodzinski's assist extends his point streak to six games (3g-6a).

Barone's shutout was his first with the Solar Bears and the second of his ECHL career, with the previous shutout occurring for the Utah Grizzlies on Dec. 7, 2019 at Rapid City (24 saves).

The Solar Bears improved to 2-1 in overtime this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to open up a four-game set with the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game is a Thirsty Thursday - fans can take advantage of $5 draft beer specials during the match.

