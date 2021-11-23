Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: November 23, 2021
November 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0) face the Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-0-0) for the third time in the 2021-22 season tonight at 7 p.m. at Gas South Arena. Orlando and Atlanta have split the first two games of the six-game regular season series, with each club winning on its home ice.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Forward Joe Garreffa, assigned yesterday to the Solar Bears from the San Jose Barracuda, is expected to dress tonight. The second-year pro has one assist in three games with Orlando already this season.
Brad Barone will get the start against Atlanta tonight, marking his first start of the season against the Gladiators after stopping all six shots he faced in a relief appearance on Oct. 29. He is 3-3-0 in seven total outings with a .933 save percentage.
Defenseman Michael Brodzinski enters tonight's game with a five-game point streak (3g-5a).
The Gladiators recently got through a three-in-three stretch in which they split a pair of games with the Cincinnati Cyclones and dropped a 4-1 decision at Greenville on Sunday. Luke Nogard leads the club with eight assists, half of which have come against Orlando. Atlanta has been very successful at generating shots on goal (33.70 per game - 4th) while also suppressing opponents' shots (26.10 per game - 3rd).
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to open up a four-game set with the Norfolk Admirals on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The game is a Thirsty Thursday - fans can take advantage of $5 draft beer specials during the match.
Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators: November 23, 2021
