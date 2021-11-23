Gladiators Primed to Start the Week at Home

November 23, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-0-0) are back home at Gas South Arena to face the Orlando Solar Bears (6-5-1-0) today at 7:00 PM. The Glads are 5-2-0-0 at home this season, and this evening marks the eighth game on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. all season. The upcoming matchup serves as the third of six matchups against the Solar Bears this season. Atlanta has split the previous two meetings.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season when they fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-1 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday. Nikita Pavlychev scored a power-play goal for Greenville eight minutes into the first period to give the Rabbits a 1-0 lead. Greenville took a 2-0 advantage just under a minute into the second period on a shot from Max Zimmer. The Gladiators scored their lone tally of the afternoon late in the second period. Eric Neiley forced a turnover in the Greenville zone and then fired a sharp wrist shot into the top right corner of the net from the slot. Pavlychev scored again in the third, and Dallas Gerads added the empty-netter for the Rabbits. Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell made 19 saves on 22 shots.

Streak for Sylvester

Gladiators forward Cody Sylvester notched at least a goal or an assist in eight straight games from Oct. 29 vs Orlando to Nov. 20 vs Cincinnati. Sylvester posted 10 total points in that stretch (6G-4A), including goals in six consecutive games. Sylvester's eight-game streak is tied for the fourth longest point streak in the ECHL so far this season. The forward's point total accumulated during the streak places him at the top of the Gladiators' scoring ranks this season.

Offense from the Defense

ï»¿The Atlanta blue line has been pouring in goals to start the season. In last Sat-urday's 4-2 loss to Cincinnati, defenseman Elijah Vilio netted his second of the season and blueliner Tim Davison notched his third. 10 of the Gladiators' 31 goals this year have been scored by defensemen, with five different blueliners contrib-uting markers. Davison leads the group with three goals so far, while Vilio, Derek Topatigh, and Dalton Thrower all have a pair of goals each.

Neiley gets Number One

Atlanta forward Eric Neiley recorded his first goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Greenville. Neiley only skated in four games last season with Jacksonville, but he led the Gladiators in scoring in his last full season in the 2019-20 campaign. Neiley racked up 55 points (24G-31A) in that season, and his 24 tallies ranked him second on the team behind Samuel Asselin.

ï»¿

--

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, G.A.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Orlando Solar Bears

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV. Tonight's game will also air on 680 The Fan.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.