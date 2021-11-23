Glads Earn Point in Overtime Thriller

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-1-0) fell 1-0 in overtime to the Orlando Solar Bears (7-5-1-0) at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice Tuesday night. Tyler Parks made 26 saves in regulation with numerous key stops, but Orlando claimed a 1-0 victory shortly into overtime.

Tyler Parks made an incredible save more than halfway through the first period during a Solar Bear power-play opportunity. Parks laid out to stop the puck from sneaking inside the left post to keep the score level at 0-0.

Atlanta outshot Orlando in the first period 17-14.

In the middle of the second period, Atlanta's Luke Nogard got into a scuffle with Orlando's Chad Duchesne and Solar Bears goaltender Brad Barone resulting in Nogard and Duchesne dropping the gloves. The fight ended with Nogard firing numerous right hands on top of Duchesne, and both players received fighting majors.

Parks had a game-saving sequence late in the third period to keep the game tied after he sprawled out on his back to shield the puck from a crowd in front of the net.

Regulation ended 0-0 with Atlanta outshooting Orlando 32-26.

Luke Boka recorded the only goal of the night in overtime to seal a 1-0 victory for the Solar Bears (0:39).

Tyler Parks recorded 26 saves on 27 shots for Atlanta, and Brad Barone posted a 32-save shutout for Orlando.

