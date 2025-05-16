Sports stats



NLL Buffalo Bandits

GAME RECAP - Buffalo Bandits vs. Saskatchewan Rush

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Game 1 is in the books with @NLLBandits drawing first blood with a 12-10 win over Saskatchewan. Buffalo holds Sask scoreless for the last 23 minutes for the comeback win.
