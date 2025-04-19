Sports stats



NLL San Diego Seals

GAME RECAP - Albany FireWolves vs San Diego Seals

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Led by Wes Berg (4G, 2A), the San Diego Seals take down the Albany FireWolves 11-10 and punch their ticket to the postseason.
