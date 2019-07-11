Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs Omaha Cazadores de Tormentas

Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (54-36) vs. Omaha Cazadores de Tormentas (42-48)

Game #91/Home Game #46

Thursday, July 11, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

LHP Drew Smyly (0-0, 2.25) vs. RHP Scott Blewett (5-6, 7.23)

All-Star Performances: Catcher David Freitas and relief pitcher Jay Jackson represented the San Antonio Missions in last night's Triple-A All-Star Game. Freitas started behind the plate for the Pacific Coast League All-Stars and caught five innings. In the batter's box he went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and a run driven in. Jackson pitched to two batters in the ninth inning. He walked one and got the other to fly out as the PCL defeated the International League 9-3.

Leaderboard: As the Missions begin the second half of the season they are well-represented on the PCL leaderboard. David Freitas (.362 AVG, 3rd), (.439 OBP, 4th) and Mauricio Dubon (105 H, 3rd) represent the Missions on the PCL hitters leaderboard. Thomas Jankins (3.58 ERA, 5th), (8 W, 5th), (1.33 WHIP, 7th), Bubba Derby (4.02 ERA, 6th), (1.33 WHIP, 8th), and Jay Jackson (8 SV, T-6th) represent San Antonio's pitching staff. Restart Victoriously: Missions fans are used to experiencing victory in the first game back from the All-Star break. San Antonio has won each of its last eight games right after the All-Star break while manager Rick Sweet is 4-1 in his last five attempts.

Second-Half Success: Lucas Erceg and Troy Stokes Jr. struggled before the All-Star break but in their careers they have typically seen their batting average increase following the break. Erceg is a career .246 hitter with 40 doubles, 24 home runs, and 116 RBI in 232 games before the break compared to a .276 hitter with 41 doubles, 24 home runs, and 102 RBI in 166 games after the break. Stokes Jr. hits .234 before the break compared to .269 after.

Plunk'd: In their final game before the All-Star break, the Missions were hit by a season-high three pitches. San Antonio has been hit by 54 pitches this season, which is good for third in the PCL. Nate Orf has been plunked 15 times, which is tied with El Paso's Ty France for second on the circuit. Reno's Wyatt Mathisen paces the league as he's been hit 19 times. Orf is in his seventh professional season and has been hit at least 15 times in four of them.

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Jon Olczak placed on the Injured List

OF Tyrone Taylor placed on the Injured List

OF Corey Ray reinstated from the IL and transferred from San Antonio to Double-A Biloxi

RHP Nate Griep transferred from San Antonio to Double-A Biloxi

RHP Burch Smith optioned to San Antonio and activated

RHP Aaron Wilkerson optioned to San Antonio and activated

RHP Deolis Guerra sent outright to San Antonio and activated

