Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (38-51) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (49-41)

July 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #90: Nashville Sounds (38-51) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (49-41)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (0-1, 5.59) vs. RHP Robert Dugger (2-0, 6.23)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

From the Notes

Austin Bibens-Dirkx: 34-year-old Austin Bibens-Dirkx starts for the Sounds tonight. The right-hander is 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA in 2 starts with Nashville. He has covered 9.2 innings and has allowed 10 hits and 4 walks while recording 8 strikeouts. He last pitched on July 5 and was tagged with a loss in Omaha after allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 5.0 innings. Bibens-Dirkx started his 2019 the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. He played 15 games overseas, starting 9 of them. Overall, he went 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA (46.0 IP/27 ER) and 1.26 WHIP. Bibens-Dirkx split 2018 between Triple-A Round Rock and Texas. In his second season with the Rangers, he went 2-3 with a 6.20 ERA in 13 games (6 starts). He went 3-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) for Round Rock. In 37 MLB games, Bibens-Dirkx is 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA (114.1 IP/67 ER) in 37 games (12 starts). In 337 MiLB games, he's 64-59 with a 4.17 ERA (1132.1 IP/525 ER). Bibens-Dirkx was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

vs. Robert Dugger: New Orleans starter Robert Dugger faced the Sounds on June 23. The following active Sounds have faced Dugger this year: Matt Davidson: 0-3; Zack Granite: 2-3; Andy Ibáñez: 0-2, K; Tyler Pill: 1-2; Carlos Tocci: 0-2, RBI, K; Eli White: 2-3, 2B, K.

All-Star Arms: Nashville pitchers David Carpenter and Seth Maness participated in the Triple-A All-Star Game last night in El Paso, Texas. The hurlers were part of the Pacific Coast League's 9-3 win over the International League. Carpenter pitched the 4th inning and tossed a scoreless frame. He allowed one hit and one walk. Maness pitched the 6th inning for the PCL and was charged with one unearned run on one hit.

Holmberg at the Helm: Kenny Holmberg will serve as the acting manager for the Sounds for the next four games while Jason Wood is away from the team. Holmberg is the Texas Rangers' Infield Coordinator and in his 11th season with Texas. 2019 is his fourth season instructing the organization's infielders. Holmberg spent the 2018 season as the manager of Shortseason Spokane, leading the Indians to the Northwest League Championship Series.

Trevino Returns: Catcher Jose Trevino was reinstated from the 7-day injured list today. The backstop missed nearly two months of action with a quad injury. Trevino has spent the last two weeks in Arizona where he was rehabbing his injury with the AZL Rangers. He played in 11 games and hit .167 (6-for-36) with 3 runs scored, 1 double, 1 home run and 6 RBI.

Second Half Success: In the First Tennessee Park Sounds era (2015-Present), the team has had a lot of success in the second half of the season. In the first four years, Nashville has compiled a second half record of 115-91 (.558 winning percentage). The best second half was in 2016 when the team went 34-17 and went on to win the American Southern Division by 12.5 games. The team has the following second half records in the First Tennessee Park era - 2018: 30-23; 2017: 26-23; 2016: 34-17; 2015: 25-28.

Ibáñez is up to 10: Infielder Andy Ibáñez hit his 10th home run of the season on Sunday to become the 4th Nashville player to reach double-digits in 2019 (Matt Davidson - 21, Patrick Wisdom - 12, Eli White - 10). Ibáñez is one of one of 13 players in the Pacific Coast League with at least 20 doubles (20) and 10 home runs (10). Ibáñez is three shy of reaching his career-high of 13 home runs he hit in 2016 with Single-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco.

What's the word around Nashville?

Cale Dodds (@CaleDodds)

My dad always said little league baseball was when he realized I was meant to play music... tonight I redeem myself by throwing out the first pitch at the @nashvillesounds game. If you can't make it, just assume I threw a perfect strike...

Scott Couch (@Scott_Couch)

I took my son to see a Nashville Sounds game the other day. They do baseball right.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.