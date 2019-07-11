OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 11, 2019

July 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (38-51) vs. Memphis Redbirds (36-54)

Game #90 of 140/Road #46 of 70 (21-24)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Dustin May (1-0, 3.60) vs. MEM-RHP Mike Hauschild (0-2, 9.00)

Thursday, July 11, 2019 | AutoZone Park | Memphis, Tenn. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers return from the PCL All-Star Break to open an eight-game road trip and four-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park...The Dodgers won four of five games entering the break Sunday.

Last Game: Round Rock scored eight runs in the fourth inning on the way to an 11-2 win against the Dodgers Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark prior to the PCL All-Star Break. Round Rock took the game's first lead in the third inning when Alex De Goti grounded a two-run single into left field for a 2-0 Round Rock advantage. Round Rock then added eight more runs in the fourth inning, with all eight runs scoring with two outs. With the bases loaded, Jamie Ritchie lined a two-run single into center field, and along with two fielding errors occurring on the play, three runs scored. Josh Rojas followed with a RBI single and Jack Mayfield added a RBI double. Taylor Jones capped it off with a three-run homer as the Express took a 10-0 lead. The Dodgers got on the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a homer by Connor Joe. OKC's Brandon Montgomery collected his first Triple-A hit in the seventh inning with a solo homer out to center field to make the score 10-2. Jones added a RBI double for the Express in the eighth inning to extend to an 11-2 lead. Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana (2-7) was charged with the loss, allowing 10 runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Express starting pitcher Brandon Bielak (3-3) picked up the win, allowing one run and four hits over 6.0 innings with eight strikeouts against one walk.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Top Dodgers pitching prospect Dustin May (1-0) makes his second Triple-A start tonight and his first appearance since Sunday's SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland...May pitched the third inning of the Futures Game and induced three groundouts on just eight pitches...In his Triple-A debut June 30 at Nashville, May picked up the win, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts in OKC's eventual 13-6 victory...The Texas League All-Star currently ranks among the Dodgers' Top-10 prospects according to MLB Pipeline and began the season tabbed as the Dodgers No. 4 prospect and top pitching prospect by Baseball America...At the time of his promotion, the 21-year-old May was tied for the Texas League lead with 15 starts and ranked second in strikeouts (86), fourth in WHIP (1.15), fourth in BAA (.237) and sixth in ERA (3.74)...He earned Texas League Player of the Week honors after his June 22 start against Amarillo, which included 7.0 shutout innings and a career-high 14 strikeouts...May made 23 starts between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa last season, going 9-5 with a 3.39 ERA. He earned the victory in Tulsa's Texas League Championship Series clincher...May was selected by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Northwest High School in Justin, Texas.

Against the Redbirds: 2019: 5-4 2018: 6-10 All-time: 179-165 At MEM: 80-93

The Dodgers return to AutoZone Park for the second time this season and this is the third series overall between the teams in 2019...The season series has been controlled by the road team so far, going 8-1...The teams have been nearly even offensively, with each team scoring 52 runs and Memphis owning a slight, 82-78, edge in hits. Zach Reks leads OKC with 11 hits and 10 RBI, including three homers and six walks, while Edwin Ríos has four homers and nine RBI...The Redbirds won a five-game set in OKC June 20-24. OKC won the series opener, but the Redbirds claimed the final four games to win the series...OKC swept a four-game road series May 30-June 2 at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers outscored the Redbirds, 32-13, and held Memphis to a .192 average. It marked just the second time ever OKC swept a series in Memphis...Last season the teams met in the American Conference Finals, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before repeating as PCL champions and winning the 2019 Triple-A National Championship...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11).

Quack Attack: Dodgers reliever Kevin Quackenbush participated in the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game last night in El Paso. He entered the game with two outs in the seventh inning, and after allowing a single, struck out the next batter to complete the frame...Quackenbush enters tonight with scoreless appearances in 14 of his last 15 games with OKC, holding opponents to one run and 11 hits with 25 strikeouts over 15.1 IP. He ranks second among PCL relievers in both appearances (35) and strikeouts (61).

Back to the Future: Infielder Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May both represented the Dodgers in Sunday's 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Lux entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth inning and went 0-for-2. May pitched the third inning and induced three groundouts on just eight pitches...Lux has hit safely in each of his first seven Triple-A games, going 15-for-30 with seven extra-base hits, four RBI and 12 runs.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double Sunday in the team's last game before the All-Star Break. He has now reached base safely in 12 straight games, batting .395 (15x38) during that time with five homers, four doubles, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored and 15 walks. He paces the PCL in runs and walks and ranks second in the league with a .561 OBP since June 27...Including Sunday, he's now gone deep in five of his last 11 games. Joe had hit five homers through his first 47 games before the recent surge...Joe leads OKC's qualified players with a .436 OBP (sixth in PCL), and his 51 runs and 48 walks (t-sixth PCL) also both lead the team.

Role Reversal: After allowing a total of six runs and 18 hits over the previous three games combined, the Dodgers allowed 11 runs and 13 hits Sunday in their series finale against Round Rock in OKC. The Express' eight-run fourth inning was the third inning by an opponent this season with eight or more runs, and all have occurred since June 18...Sunday also marked just the second time in 12 games the Dodgers scored fewer than three runs. OKC had scored six or more runs in seven of their previous 12 games before being held to a pair of solo homers Sunday.

Go DJ, That's My DJ: DJ Peters has reached base in each of his first 12 Triple-A games and is slashing .361/.463/.707 during his time with OKC. He has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, batting .359 (14x39) with eight extra-base hits and 13 RBI.

Road Work: Entering today the Dodgers are 12-5 over their last 17 road games and have outscored opponents, 144-98. Over that span, OKC is batting .311 (191x614) with 84 extra-base hits, 34 home runs and is hitting .337 (59x175) with runners in scoring position...Six of the 12 wins have been by at least six runs and OKC has scored 10 or more runs in seven of the 12 victories.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won 11 of their last 12 series openers, including each of the last six overall, as well as six straight road series openers...Zach Reks has hit safely in 26 of his last 29 games, batting .345 (43x125) with 13 multi-hit games, nine homers and 31 RBI...Sunday marked the pitching staff's 41st double-digit strikeout game of the season. However, it also marked the 22nd game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well.

