Missions Beat Chasers 9-2

SAN ANTONIO, TX - After San Antonio scored 2 runs in the first inning Omaha tied it up in the second and keep it close until the seventh when the Missions blow the game open by scoring five runs on four hits at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

1B Ryan O'Hearn (1-4, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 HR) blasted a solo home run to right center fields off of LHP Drew Smyly (5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K). Later in the inning, DH Chase d'Arnuad (1-4, 1 H, 1 RBI) was driven in by a triple from Elier Hernandez .

The Missions' LF Cory Spangenberg (3-4, 3 H, 2 R, 5 RBI, 1 HR) drove in 5 runs, including a two-run longball in the first inning. 2B Nate Orf (1-2, 1 H, 3 R, 0 RBI) was productive against Chasers pitching by getting on base three times and coming across the plate each of those times.

RHP Scott Blewett (5-7) takes the loss after pitching four and two-thirds innings while Smyly (1-0), who was recently acquired from the Rangers organization gets the win.

The two teams are set to play their second of a four-game series tomorrow night at 7:05pm CST. The Storm Chasers return home on Monday to play their first of a four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes.

