Express Fight Back to Top Cubs 6-4 in Series Opener

July 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (53-38) stormed back from an early deficit to defeat the Iowa Cubs (52-39) by a 6-4 count in their series opener on Thursday night at Dell Diamond. In the first inning, DH Kyle Tucker stole his 20th base of the season to go along with 24 home runs, giving him back-to-back 20/20 seasons. Tucker joins former Express OF Jared Hoying as the only two players to accomplish back-to-back 20/20 seasons in the Pacific Coast League since 1983.

Express RHP Brendan McCurry (2-1, 4.09) earned the win after holding the Cubs hitless in an inning out of the bullpen. RHP Felipe Paulino held off Iowa in the ninth inning, striking out one, to earn his fourth save. On the losing side, RHP Dillon Maples (0-4, 5.48) suffered the loss after walking four and allowing two runs while recording just one out in an appearance out of Iowa's bullpen.

The Cubs started hot as LF Donnie Dewees worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third when RF Mark Zagunis singled. Shortly thereafter, 3B Phillip Evans struck out, but a wild pitch allowed the infielder to race to first while Dewees trotted home and Zagunis moved to second. 1B Jim Adduci followed the run with a single that plated Zaguins and advanced Evans from first to third. Before the E-Train could retire the inning, Evans touched home thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of SS Zack Short.

However, RF Derek Fisher quickly humbled the I-Cubs as he crushed a three-run shot in the home half, plating LF Josh Rojas and SS Jack Mayfield who had previously drawn walks, to level the score at three.

In the second, Dewees recorded a leadoff a single and quickly moved to second on a throwing error committed by Express starter RHP Akeem Bostick. An Ian Happ single then advanced the runner to third, where he was in position to score on an Evans sacrifice fly, putting the I-Cubs ahead 4-3.

Not to be outdone, Round Rock C Garrett Stubs and LF Josh Rojas combined for a pair of fourth inning doubles, the second of which scored a run, to tie the game once again.

E-Train CF Drew Ferguson singled in the bottom of the eighth before Maples walked 3B Nick Tanielu, 2B Alex De Goti, Stubbs and Rojas in consecutive order. Stubbs' bases-loaded walk drove in what would prove to be the game-winning run while Rojas tacked on an insurance run with another bases-loaded walk.

Round Rock looks to keep the momentum on their side as the foes compete in game two on Friday night. E-Train RHP Rogelio Armenteros (3-6, 5.65) is set to start opposite I-Cubs RHP Adbert Alzolay (2-2, 4.08). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.