PCL Wins 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game

The Pacific Coast League won the 2019 RMHC Triple-A All-Star Game 9-3 over the International League Wednesday night in front of 9,706 fans at Southwest University Park. It was the 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game.

El Paso All-Stars Austin Allen, Ty France and Luis Urias all recorded RBI hits for the Pacific Coast League, including home runs from France and Urias.

France won the Pacific Coast League BUSH'S Beans Top Star of the Game Award, while Columbus Clippers catcher Eric Haase was awarded the International League BUSH'S Beans Top Star of the Game Award.

