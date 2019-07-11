Memphis Battles, Ends on Wrong End of Opener against Oklahoma City

July 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Two runs by the Memphis Redbirds in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game at 6, but the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) plated two in the top of the ninth to earn an 8-6 win in the series opener Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Edmundo Sosa, John Nogowski, and Lane Thomas all had two-hit games for Memphis (36-55), and Sosa also reached base on a fielder's choice in the first inning. Randy Arozarena was on base three times as well for the Redbirds, with two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Thomas scored twice and drove in a pair for the Redbirds.

After falling behind 3-0 after the top of the second, the Redbirds equaled things up after the third and took a 4-3 lead after the bottom of the fourth. Oklahoma City (39-51) then opened a 6-4 lead after a three-run sixth inning, which remained the score until the bottom of the seventh.

With one out in the seventh, Nogowski singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout for the second out, Thomas doubled home Nogowski and then scored the tying run after moving to third on a wild pitch when Joe Thomas dropped a single in front of the right fielder.

After neither team scored in the eighth inning, Oklahoma City crossed the plate twice in the top of the ninth with the go-ahead runs. Memphis struck out three times in the bottom of the ninth around a Nogowski double to end the contest.

Mike Hauschild started and allowed three runs on six hits in 5.0 innings for Memphis. Mike Mayers made an injury rehab appearance and surrendered three unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning. Junior Fernandez, Hunter Cervenka, and Ryan Helsley also took the mound for the Redbirds.

Gavin Lux drove in four runs for the Dodgers.

Memphis and Oklahoma City continue their four-game series tomorrow night at 7:05.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Friday, July 12 at 7:05: Redbirds Trucker Cap giveaway to the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Campbell Clinic; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat ribs buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack, "YADI" Dog Bowl specialty ticket option at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Saturday, July 13 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, July 14 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

