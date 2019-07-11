Round Rock Express Partner with New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams to Raise Awareness of IPF

ROUND ROCK, Texas - New York Yankees legend and musician Bernie Williams will be visiting Dell Diamond on Monday, July 15 to help raise awareness for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, the disease that claimed his father's life. The Round Rock Express are set to face the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) that night at 7:05 p.m.

Though IPF is a rare disease, about 50,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with it every year. Since teaming up with Boehringer Ingelheim's Breathless Campaign, Williams has been on a mission to bring hope and awareness to all those impacted by this fatal lung disease.

Williams will be on hand to perform the National Anthem and will hold a meet and greet with fans during the game. Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #BreathlessIPF to help spread the word to end the disease.

IPF, which causes permanent scarring of the lungs and difficulty breathing, affects as many as 132,000 Americans and leads to approximately 40,000 deaths each year. Diagnosing IPF can be difficult and take years because the symptoms are similar to, and often confused with, more common respiratory or cardiac diseases like COPD, asthma or congestive heart failure. While there is no cure for IPF, there are treatments available, so the earlier a person is diagnosed, the sooner they can talk with their doctor about a management plan. For more information, visit BreathlessIPF.com.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at RRExpress.com, by phone at (512) 255-2255 or in person at the Dell Diamond box office.

