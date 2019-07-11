Round Rock Express 2019 "Team Member for a Day" Announced

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in conjunction with Sport Clips Haircuts, are proud to announce Craig Carnesi as the 2019 "Team Member for a Day." Carnesi was selected as the grand prize winner for the ninth annual MVP Game Day Experience, presented by Sport Clips.

Carnesi will be introduced during a press conference this afternoon, Thursday, July 11 at 3:00 p.m. in the Press Box at Dell Diamond. Alongside Carnesi will be Express Manager Mickey Storey, General Manager Tim Jackson and President Chris Almendarez. He will sign his one-day team contract, receive an Express uniform and will be assigned a locker.

As a full, non-active member of the team for Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), Carnesi will participate in all fielding and batting practice, deliver the lineup card to the umpires and receive a full dugout experience during the game.

"We're proud to partner with the Round Rock Express to give Craig a true MVP Experience this Saturday," Sport Clips Director of Marketing and Sponsorships Galen Adams said. "The MVP Game Day Experience is a unique opportunity Sport Clips offers its clients and we are thrilled to join with the Express on this event for nine years in a row."

A native of San Antonio, Carnesi is no stranger to professional baseball. He grew up attending San Antonio Dodgers games at V.J. Keefe Memorial Stadium. His family would travel to Houston to take in an Astros series at the Astrodome each summer.

"I grew up watching Mike Scott, Jose Cruz and of course, Nolan Ryan. I am ecstatic to be able to say, even if it is just for a day, that I get to be part of this amazing organization," Carnesi said.

Carnesi and his wife, Sara, have two children, Andrew and Kathryn, who have grown up watching Double-A ball in Springfield, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas. Both raised in baseball families, Craig and Sara love watching their kids play organized baseball and softball.

Carnesi and the Express host the Cubs at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday evening at Dell Diamond. Round Rock LHP Ryan Hartman (4-4, 6.47) is scheduled to face an Iowa pitcher to be announced. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

