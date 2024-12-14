Game Notes: at Guelph - December 14th, 2024

The Frontenacs have no time to reflect on last night's overtime defeat as they move on to a matchup against the Guelph Storm this afternoon at 2:07pm. The black and gold will wrap up their season series against the Storm, having already won their matchup on home ice by a 6-3 final. The Storm will be without star centreman and Philadelphia Flyers first rounder Jett Luchanko as it was just announced yesterday that he'll represent Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior tournament. Kingston will look to bounce back with a win against the Storm, who head into this afternoon sitting last in the OHL's Western Conference.

Frontenacs have had problems playing in Guelph as they've lost their last 6 contests in the Royal City

Cedrick Guindon extended his point streak to 12 games last night in Kitchener

Simply put, the Frontenacs need to take the two points this afternoon. The black and gold are the clear better team and the Storm are without their best player in Jett Luchanko. It's yet to be seen if Cam Allen will return to the Guelph lineup tonight as he was one of the last cuts from the Canadian World Junior camp, but if they stick to their game the Frontenacs should be able to dispatch of the Storm and sweep the season series. The OHL trade deadline is now under a month away and if the Frontenacs want some additions in the room and if they really believe that they can contend, they need to take the points in the standings when they can.

The Captain is Leading by Example:

Last year he was the punching bag for critics of the Frontenacs, but this year he's on a redemption tour. Quinton Burns has made it a point to prove the naysayers wrong this season and he's done just that. Burns has cleaned up his game by becoming much more disciplined and avoiding the penalty box, and has also become more of a mentor for the young players in the locker room. The third round pick of the St. Louis Blues in 2023 was named captain of the Frontenacs heading into the regular season because of the belief in his abilities of Troy Mann and the rest of the Kingston coaching staff, and it's safe to say it was the right call.

