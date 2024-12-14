Spirit Fall in Erie Saturday Night

December 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Penn. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Erie Otters by a score of 8-2 on Saturday, December 14th. Michael Misa picked up two points to extend his point streak to 14 games and Sebastien Gervais scored his second goal of the road trip. Andrew Oke and Kaleb Papineau split goaltending duties for the Spirit, while Noah Erliden and Charlie Burns did the same for Erie.

Only 28 seconds into the game, Sam Alfano fired a one time shot into the back of the net. Pano Fimis and Alexis Daviault tallied the assists as Erie took an early 1-0 lead.

After a turnover in the Spirit zone, Callum Hughes buried a one time pass from Martin Misiak to extend the Otters lead to 2-0.

Erie continued to extend their lead as Wesley Royston skated into the slot and sent a shot past Oke. Dylan Edwards and Andrew Willis recorded the assists.

The Otters added another while shorthanded as Carey Terrance tapped in a one-time pass. Dylan Edwards was credited with the assist as Erie extended their lead to 4-0 with 3:45 left in the first period.

Just 1:56 later Callum Hughes buried his second goal of the night giving the Otters a 5-0 lead. Martin Misiak and Noah Erliden got the assists.

After 1: SAG 0 - 5 ER (Total Shots: 14 - 10)

Kaleb Papineau replaced Andrew Oke in net for Saginaw to begin the second period after five goals on ten shots.

Erie capitalized on the powerplay to open the second period. Sam Alfano netted his second goal of the night as Pano Fimis and Ty Henry picked up the assists.

Saginaw got on the board midway through the second period as Sebastien Gervais buried a shot from the slot for his third goal of the season. Michael Misa picked up the assist as the Spirit cut into the Otter's lead.

After 2: SAG 1 - 6 ER (2nd Period Shots: 12 - 9 Totals Shots: 26 - 19)

Charlie Burns replaced Noah Erliden in goal for Erie to start the third period. Erliden stopped 25 of 26 for the Otters.

Michael ripped home his 30th goal of the season early in the third period. Zayne Parekh and Sebastien Gervais got the assists as Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay.

Just 50 seconds later, Sam Alfano completed the hat-trick and retook Erie's five goal lead. Malcolm Spence recorded the assist.

While on a five-minute power play, the Otters continued to pour it on. Martin Misiak fired a shot into the back of the net with Callum Hughes and Malcolm Spence recorded the assists as Erie took an 8-2 lead.

FINAL: SAG 2 - 8 ER (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 12 Total Shots: 36 - 31)

Powerplays: SAG 1/5 ER 2/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (5 Saves / 10 Shots, L) Kaleb Papineau (18 Saves / 21 Shots) ER Noah Erliden (25 Saves / 26 Shots, W) Charlie Burns (9 Saves / 10 Shots)

Saginaw travels to Flint to face off against the Firebirds on Wednesday, December 18th at the Dort Financial Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

