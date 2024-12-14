Hemming Named to Finland World Juniors

Emil Hemming will be dawning the Finnish colours once again!

Team Finland has announced that Colts forward Emil Hemming has made the roster ahead of the 2025 World Juniors. Finland will look to open the tournament on December 26th against Canada which will see Hemming square off against two teammates in Cole Beaudoin and Beau Akey.

The Dallas Stars prospect previously played in the 2024 World Juniors as an underage forward, registering two assists in seven tournament games.

