Frontenacs Come up Short on Comeback Effort in Guelph

December 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, GUE 1

5:47 Lev Katzin (4) - Alex McLean, Charlie Paquette

KGN 0, GUE 2

8:31 Lev Katzin (5)

KGN 1, GUE 2

19:16 Adam Kelly (1) - Quinton Burns

2nd Period

KGN 2, GUE 2

11:21 Cal Uens (2) - Tuomas Uronen

KGN 2, GUE 3

12:32 Leo Serlin (6) - Quinn Beauchesne, Cam Allen

3rd Period

KGN 3, GUE 3

7:39 Emil Pieniniemi (4) - Jacob Battaglia, Matthew Soto

Shoot out

KGN 3, GUE 4

Friday, December 20th, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes

The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes for our annual Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola!

