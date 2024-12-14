Frontenacs Come up Short on Comeback Effort in Guelph
December 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, GUE 1
5:47 Lev Katzin (4) - Alex McLean, Charlie Paquette
KGN 0, GUE 2
8:31 Lev Katzin (5)
KGN 1, GUE 2
19:16 Adam Kelly (1) - Quinton Burns
2nd Period
KGN 2, GUE 2
11:21 Cal Uens (2) - Tuomas Uronen
KGN 2, GUE 3
12:32 Leo Serlin (6) - Quinn Beauchesne, Cam Allen
3rd Period
KGN 3, GUE 3
7:39 Emil Pieniniemi (4) - Jacob Battaglia, Matthew Soto
Shoot out
KGN 3, GUE 4
Friday, December 20th, 2024 vs Peterborough Petes
The Kingston Frontenacs host the Peterborough Petes for our annual Holiday Game presented by Coca-Cola!
