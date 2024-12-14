Game Day, Game 30, Firebirds vs Attack - 7 p.m.

December 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 30 - Firebirds vs Attack

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Chris Thibodeau scored twice, including a game-tying-goal with 12.4 seconds remaining in the third that forced overtime as the Firebirds came from behind and beat the Sarnia Sting in a shootout, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Jeremy Martin scored in the third period and netted the game-winner in the shootout as the Firebirds snapped a three-game losing streak.

HOME AT LAST: The Firebirds will play on home ice on Saturday for the first time since November 27, when they beat the Sarnia Sting in a shootout, 3-2. Flint played its last five consecutive games away from home. The Firebirds are 6-8-0-0 on home ice this season as opposed to 6-6-1-1 on the road.

SHOOK OFF A SLOW START: Second-year winger Jeremy Martin scored in the third period of the 5-4 shootout win in Sarnia on Wednesday and now has points in seven of his last nine games. Martin opened the season with one goal and one assist in his first 20 games and now has four goals and three assists in his last nine. The NHL Draft eligible winger was given a W rating by NHL Central Scouting in their preliminary 2025 NHL Draft rankings on October 23, which equates to a possible sixth or seventh round pick. Martin had one goal in nine games when that list was released.

HONORING THE PAST: The Firebirds are hosting Generals Night on Saturday night, celebrating the history of hockey in Flint. The Flint Generals originally played in Flint as members of the International Hockey League from 1969-1985 and won the IHL's Turner Cup as league champs in 1984. The Generals later returned to Flint in 1993 as members of the Colonial Hockey League, which later became the Uniter Hockey League. The team operated until 2010, winning two championships (1996, 2000).

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are now 4-2 in OT/shootouts and 2-1 in shootouts. Every shootout the Birds have participated in has been against the Sarnia Sting...Nathan Day made 37 saves on 37 shots for his first OHL shutout during the first meeting of the season between Flint and Owen Sound. Flint won that game on October 26, 3-0.

UP NEXT: Flint will entertain the Saginaw Spirit as part of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup on Wednesday. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

