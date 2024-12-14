CHL Statement on the Passing of Jim Waters

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) mourns the loss of Erie Otters Owner and Governor Jim Waters, who sadly passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning at the age of 73.

Following a 35-year career in broadcasting at CHUM Ltd., Waters fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning a sports franchise when he bought the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2015. It would only be two short years after Waters' purchase of the franchise that his beloved Otters would hoist the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL champions and compete in the 2017 Memorial Cup in Windsor.

In addition to his ownership of the Otters, Waters played an important role in the growth and direction of the OHL having served on the OHL's Executive Council of the Board of Governors since the 2021-22 season.

Before his time in the OHL, Waters oversaw operations for CHUM Ltd., a company with 33 radio stations across Canada. During his years as the president of CHUM Ltd. from 1994 to 2006, Waters was recognized as the Broadcasting Executive of the Year at Canadian Music Week in March 2001. He was also elected into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame in 2007.

Outside of hockey, Waters also had an impact on the game of football. He previously served on the board of directors for the Ottawa Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League (CFL). Waters' company owned the franchise from 1977-1987.

The CHL sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jim Waters, the OHL's Erie Otters organization, and to all those who were fortunate enough to be touched by Waters over the years.

For a recent look into the life, career, and passion Jim Waters had for Erie Otters hockey, visit ca.billboard.com.

