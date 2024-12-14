Road Trip Lands Spirit in Erie on Saturday Night

Erie, Penn. - The Saginaw Spirit (16-13-1-0) visit the Erie Otters (15-9-3-1) on Saturday, December 14th at the Erie Insurance Arena.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467

Last Game:

The Spirit are fresh off a Friday night win in Guelph, 7-6 over the Storm. Michael Misa led the way with 2G-2A-4P, Kristian Epperson cashed in for a pair of goals, and Andrew Oke registered 24 saves on 30 shots. In his return to the lineup after an upper body injury, Sebastien Gervais registered what proved to be the game-winning goal after a late Storm comeback attempt.

Erie fell in Windsor on Thursday night, 5-1. Pano Fimis recorded the lone Otter goal with assists to Sam Alfano and Malcolm Spence. Noah Erliden made 33 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

This Season:

Saginaw and Erie have faced off twice so far this season with each team grabbing a win. The Spirit came out on top in the first matchup, 7-3 on October 6th. Six different Spirit players scored, including a pair from Michael Misa. Dylan Edwards opened the scoring in the game giving the Otters an early 1-0 lead. That goal would then be followed by four straight goals from Saginaw. Erie scored two in the third, but the Spirit answered with three of their own in the final period.

The Otters were victorious in the second meeting on November 15th, 7-5. Carey Terrance scored the lone goal in the first period, and went on to finish with four on the night. Dima Zhilkin's first OHL goal as the Spirit attempted a comeback, but more from Erie's Dylan Edwards and Sam Alfano sealed the victory for the Otters.

Players to Watch:

Zayne Parekh returns to the Saginaw lineup on Saturday after returning from World Junior Selection Camp. Parekh has a goal and two assists in Saginaw's campaigns against Erie this season, and sits fourth among OHL blueliners at 34 points (10G, 24A). Michael Misa's point streak reached 13 games last night, with 11G-20A-31P since November 7th. He continues to lead the CHL in goals with 29, and has points in 27 of his 28 games this season. The Spirit will be without Joey Wills again on Saturday as he departs for Team USA's World Junior selection camp.

The Otters are led in scoring by Pano Fimis (11G-24-35P) and 2025 NHL Draft Eligible Malcolm Spence (15G-20A-35P). Spence enters Saturday night's contest on a four-game point streak, with four goals and two assists in that span. Spence registered an assist against the Spirit on November 15th. While Carey Terrance has had the most success against the Spirit this season (4G), he is also expected to miss Saturday's game to report to Team USA's camp.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Joey Willis (NSH)

Â Ethan Hay (TB)

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Erie's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Carey Terrance (ANA)

Â Martin Misiak (CHI)

Â Ty Henry (CHI)

