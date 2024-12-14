Flint Erupts in the Third, Blanks Owen Sound, 4-0

December 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - Nathan Day made 16 saves on 16 shots, Kaden Pitre scored in the first and the Firebirds exploded for three goals in 48 seconds late in the third, en route to a 4-0 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday in Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds opened the scoring late in the first period. Captain Connor Clattenburg drove the puck down the right wing and out of the defensive zone, then expertly passed it behind a pair of Owen Sound skates into Kaden Pitre's outstretched stick. Pitre sent a wrist shot whipping past goalie Trenten Bennett and into the net for his eleventh goal this season, giving Flint the 1-0 lead late in the first.

The Firebirds extended their lead late in the third period on a power play. After a series of shots by the Birds, Bennett lost his stick in the chaos. Urban Podrekar capitalized on the empty-handed goalie, shooting from behind the faceoff circle and slipping the puck under Bennett's glove, putting the Birds up 2-0.

Just sixteen seconds later, Alex Kostov drove the puck into the zone and sent a shot pinging off of the crossbar and into the net. With the celebration of Kostov's goal still ringing through the arena, the Birds burst out of the defensive zone. Hayden Reid took a pass from Nathan Aspinall and sent it to Cole Zurawski. Staring down Bennett, Zurawski took a shot that sailed into the corner of the net. The Firebirds potted three goals in 48 seconds, cementing the 4-0 win.

Flint improved to 13-15-1-0 with the win, while Owen Sound dropped to 9-17-2-3 on the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

This marked Nathan Day's second career shutout, both this season against the Owen Sound Attack. He made 16 saves on 16 shots...Kaden Pitre had his team-leading 11th goal of the season, and Cole Zurawski had his fifth...The Firebirds outshot the Attack 44-16, the Birds' largest shot differential of the season. It was also the fewest shots allowed by the team this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds play another game on home ice against rival Saginaw Spirit on Wednesday night. This will be the Birds' final home game before the 10-day holiday break. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dort Financial Center.

