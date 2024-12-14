Storm Go to Shootout to Top Kingston

December 14, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm battled their way to a 4-3 shoot-out victory over the Kingston Frontenacs.

Lev Katzin let the fur fly in this year's Teddy Bear Toss game with his fourth of the season and just three minutes later potted another goal. The Frontenacs tied the game with goals from Adam Kelly and Cal Uens. Leo Serlin gave the Storm the lead with his sixth of the season. Emil Pieniniemi tied the game for Kingston at the midway point of the third period. The teams skated through a scoreless overtime and headed to a shootout. Charlie Paquette and Leo Serlin had the Storm's shootout goals, while Zach Jovanovski stood strong in net stopping both Frontenacs' shooters.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,601-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was P-1624621 and the jackpot was $8,410.00 in support of Guelph Minor Baseball Assocation.

Up Next...

The Storm hit the road to Windsor to visit the Spitfires on Thursday, December 19th before returning home on Friday. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

