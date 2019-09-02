Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (65-74) at Louisville Bats (59-80)

LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:00 p.m. ET

GAME #140 / ROAD #70: Indianapolis Indians (65-74) at Louisville Bats (59-80)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (6-0, 2.91) vs. LHP Eric Stout (2-1, 6.63)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians could only muster four hits -- three for extra bases -- in an 8-2 loss last night to the Bats. Will Craig homered in the second inning to make it a 3-1 ballgame, but the Bats put away the Tribe with two more in the bottom half, two in the sixth and one in the seventh. Trayvon Robinson and Kevin Kramer each recorded a double, as well. Alex McRae (L, 7-8) only pitched one inning in his final start of the season, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Jesus Liranzo made his return to Indy from Double-A Altoona and threw three innings in relief to match a season high. He also tied his season high with four punchouts.

TAKE TWO: Kevin Kramer roped his 30th double of the season in last night's loss, giving him 65 doubles in two seasons with the Tribe. Since 1988, Kramer is the only Tribe player with 30-plus doubles in back-to-back campaigns.

LIKELY RUNNER-UP: UTIL Jake Elmore has gone 2-for-23 (.087) in his last seven games to drop his average to .326 (118-for-362), well behind Durham's Jake Cronenworth (.339) on the IL leaderboard. Before his week-long drought, he had hit safely in eight of 10 games and 18 of 21 with seven multi-hit contests. His average for August/September now sits at .268 (30-for-112); his previous lowest monthly average of the season was .297 in June. Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987).

MARVEL MAGIC: Since making his first start for Indy on July 5, the Indians have gone 9-1 in James Marvel's 10 starts this season. The Tribe's record since Marvel joined the team but hasn't gotten the start is 14-31. Big Game James was named as Indy's Hustle & Grit Pitcher Award winner in a pregame ceremony at Victory Field on August 30 and is looking for his 12th straight win this afternoond, dating back to June 8 with Double-A Altoona.

NO PITCHER IN THE TOP 10: The Indians do not have a qualifying pitcher within the top 10 ERA leaders this season and are on the verge of snapping a seven-year streak in which at least one Tribe hurler cracked the leaderboard. Mitch Keller's 3.56 ERA once led the IL, but the right-hander fell off the rankings after spending most of August with Pittsburgh.

RIB-EYES: Will Craig's one RBI last night raised his RBI total to 77, the most in a season by a Tribe player since Graham Koonce had 77 in 2005. Since Victory Field opened in 1996, Craig's 77 ribbies are tied for eighth most on Indy's leaderboard. The breakdown is below:

1. Roberto Petagine - 109 in 1998 6. Jeff Liefer - 83 in 2004

2. DT Cromer - 107 in 1999 7. Neil Walker - 80 in 2008

3. Brandon Moss - 96 in 2010 T-8. Will Craig - 77 in 2019

4. Brian Hunter - 85 in 1997 T-8. Graham Koonce - 77 in 2005

5. Eduardo Perez - 84 in 1996 10. John Bowker - 76 in 2019

MOVIN' ON UP: Craig's solo homer in the second inning last night was his 23rd of the season, the most in a single campaign by a Tribe player since Graham Koonce hit 23 in 2005. Craig's 23 dingers are tied for fourth most on Indy's leaderboard since 1996:

1. DT Cromer - 30 in 1999 T-4. Micah Franklin - 23 in 2001

2. Izzy Alcantara - 27 in 2002 T-7. Brandon Moss - 22 in 2010

3. Roberto Petagine - 24 in 1998 T-7. Mark Johnson - 22 in 1998

T-4. Will Craig - 23 in 2019 T-7. Aaron Boone - 22 in 1997

T-4. Graham Koonce - 23 in 2005

STRIKEOUT RECORD: In addition to Craig's lofty RBI and home run totals this season, the first-year Tribesman has also had his fair share of strikeouts, fanning 146 times, tied for sixth most in the IL. The 146 punchouts are a franchise record, easily surpassing the 133-strikeout campaigns for Mike Fuentes (1984) and John Hale (1980).

